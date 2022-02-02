Commit! Christen Miller continues Cedar Grove to Athens connection

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have actively recruited perennial power Cedar Grove in the last few years. Former Saint Justin Shaffer played a key role on this season’s national championship team. Edge rusher CJ Madden signed with the Red and Black in December. Now another player will be making the trip from Ellenwood to Athens.

Consensus four star defensive lineman Christen Miller chose the Bulldogs this afternoon over fellow finalists Ohio State and Miami. Miller is rated among the top 100 recruits in America by Rivals and just outside the top 100 (#102) in the 247Sports composite. He recently measured 6’4, 294 pounds at the Adidas All-American Bowl and when you see him those measurements make sense. Miller is a thickly built guy with a solidly built lower body but the potential to add more good weight in college.

On the field Miller has about as good a first step as any interior defensive lineman you’ll see. His pad level is a bit inconsistent but he uses his hands to shed blocks and uses strong leg drive to cave in blockers he can’t disengage from. He’ll definitely benefit from studying under Tray Scott in terms of technique, but at this stage reminds me a little of Devonte Wyatt at the same stage, albeit somewhat bigger and with a higher athletic ceiling. That is pretty high praise.

Miller rounds out what is arguably the strongest defensive line class in recent UGA memory. Georgia stocked up on edge rushers with Madden, five star Marvin Jones, Jr., five star Columbus standout Mykel Williams, and Appling County four star Darris Smith. Inside Miller should press for early playing time along with fellow elite big man Bear Alexander, and Louisiana tackle Shone Washington.

Georgia remains firmly in third in the 247Sports team rankings behind Alabama and Texas A&M, but Miller’s pledge makes it much harder for fellow finalist Ohio State to jump the Athenians in the rankings. Georgia still has a handful of prospects making decisions later, but Miller’s decision to stay home may go down as the biggest win of the day for Coach Smart. Until later. . .

Go ‘Dawgs!!!