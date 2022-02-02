Signing Day, Part Deux: ‘Dawgs Look To Fill Final Holes In Class Of 2022

Not so long ago the first Wednesday in February was the apex of college football’s recruiting season. Now, with the advent of the December early signing period, this day is more of an afterthought. Teams including the Georgia Bulldogs will still sign players today, some of whom will make a big impact in the years to come, and a few of whom are already closely watched four and five star recruits. But this later signing day is more about polishing the class than building it.

Georgia has less to do today than a lot of other schools. The ‘Dawgs enter the day third in the 247 Composite recruiting rankings behind Texas A&M and Alabama, and that’s not likely to change significantly. Georgia has already officially picked up a couple of verbal commits. Texas wide receiver Dillon Bell made his longstanding verbal commit official, as did one of the first verbal commits for this class, Appling County edge rusher Darris Smith.

There’s always the possibility of a surprise commitment, but it’s unlikely that Georgia is too active today for a couple of reasons. One is that the transfer portal and NFL early entry have actually been kinder to the Bulldogs than some anticipated. Georgia has lost eight players to the transfer portal so far, only four of whom saw significant time in 2021. With the possible exception of Jermaine Burton none was really a big surprise, and even Burton had been rumored to be considering a move for several weeks before doing so. Having draft-eligible players like Nolan Smith, Chris Smith, Tykee Smith, and Kearis Jackson return at key spots also took some pressure off to find depth late in the signing process.

Additionally, Georgia is off to a very strong start for the 2023 class, a class which looks particularly strong in the Peach State. Those who follow recruiting, high school athletic department accounts to be specific, know that the Top ‘Dawg has already been pretty busy on that front.

There are a few big announcements which Bulldog fans should be aware of though.