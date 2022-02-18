BREAKING: Georgia Looking Into Firing Crean For Cause After He Failed to Report Physical Altercation Between Assistants

Multiple sources have told DawgSports that University of Georgia officials are looking into firing Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Crean for cause this evening after he failed to report a physical altercation between two of his assistants to university officials.

News of the incident was reported to HR by someone other than Crean, which is a violation of his contract and could allow Georgia to fire Crean without having to pay his buyout of $3.6 million. Sources told DawgSports that the university was building Crean’s firing packet as of 9:00 EST on Friday night.

The physical altercation occurred between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish at halftime of UGA’s game against LSU in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Crean’s fourth UGA team is 6-20 on the season and 1-12 in conference play after he was hired on March 15, 2018. His current annual salary is $3.2 million a season.