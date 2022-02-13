Super Dawgs: Stafford, other NFL Dawgs are Champs

Move over, Fran Tarkenton. There’s company from Matthew Stafford.

With the Rams Super Bowl win on Sunday against the Bengals, Stafford joined Tarkenton as the only Georgia quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl.

Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in the late going for the 23-20 win.

Stafford was far from the only NFL Dawg playing a role in delivering the Lombardi Trophy to LA. Leonard Floyd had five tackles and a sack for the Rams, who on offense were also helped by Sony Michel. Former Georgia players Nick Jones and Thomas Brown are also offensive assistants for the Rams.

Trey Hill was a reserve offensive lineman for the Bengals with Lamont Gaillard and Elijah Holyfield on the practice squad, helping Georgia extend its national-best streak of having a player on a Super Bowl roster for 21 years in a row, a streak tied by LSU.