Clemson DB Coach Mike Reed Among Leading Candidates Interviewed For Same Position on UGA Staff

Dawg Sports has learned that Georgia interviewed Clemson Defensive Backs Coach Mike Reed this week as part of its search to fill the open position on its staff. Sources confirmed that Reed and the UGA coaching staff had “multiple conversations” within the last few days.

Reed has spent the last nine years as Clemson’s DB Coach after holding the same role at NC State from 2007-2012. He also added the Special Teams Coordinator role to his title on December 14, 2021. Clemson’s Board of Trustees approved Reed as the Tigers new Assistant Head Coach just nine days ago, giving him a second new title in less than two months.

Reed was promoted to Assistant Head Coach after Todd Bates left Clemson to join former Tigers DC Brent Venables at Oklahoma. With the new responsibilities, Reed received a pay bump to $750,000 a year from his previous annual salary of $700,000. If Reed decides to

Former Defensive Backs Coach Jahmile Addae made $500,000 during his one year in Athens, so it is likely that UGA would have to increase the amount it pays its DB Coach if Reed ends up being the hire.

If Kirby Smart and UGA were able to bring Reed to Athens it would add another ace recruiter to a staff that already has quite a few of them. Reed’s list of recruiting wins over the years is impressive, having been the lead recruited for five-star DB’s Andrew Booth and Jeadyn Lukas in just the last few years. He has also shown the ability to pull blue-chip prospects out of Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida, all states that UGA recruits heavily.

Reed also has a long history of recruiting Georgia well. Atlanta Falcons DB AJ Terrell was a Westlake product recruited to Clemson by Reed before his play in the Tigers secondary helped him become the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reed has relationships in the state already, and he would be formidable recruiting Atlanta with a UGA logo on his chest.

This adds Reed to the list of names who UGA has had contact with after Justin Hokanson of On3 reported earlier in the week that Auburn DB coach Zac Etheridge is “a top candidate” for the open DB Coach position.

Stay tuned to Dawg Sports as this story develops.