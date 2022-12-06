NFL Dawgs Update

It’s a bit like history repeating itself for James Cook. Last year, he was one of the biggest late-season offensive standouts for Georgia, and is now doing the same for the Buffalo Bills. In Sunday’s 24-10 win against New England, he led the Bills with 64 rushing yards and also had 41 yards receiving. Isaiah McKenzie also had five catches for 44 yards while for New England, David Andrews was in for all 54 offensive plays.

Quay Walker’s seven tackles helped the Green Bay Packers maintain their ownership of the Bears in a 28-19 win.

Quay Walker chases down Justin Fields and makes an impressive play. Walker's 97 tackles leads ALL rookies.

Nakobe Dean set a career high with six tackles, including one for a loss in the Eagles' 35-10 win against the Titans, who had Ben Jones starting at center and Monty Rice totaling six tackles, one for a loss.

D’Andre Swift rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 40-14 romp over Jacksonville. The Jaguars saw Tyson Campbell log four tackles with Travon Walker having five.

This is NOT a drill.



D'Andre Swift got a goal-line carry ... and SCORED A TD.





With Nick Chubb rushing 17 times for 80 yards, the Browns knocked off the Texans 27-14.

Jake Camarda averaged 49 yards a punt in Tampa’s 17-16 win against the Saints.

George Pickens had a two-yard catch in the Steelers’ 19-16 win against Atlanta, which got three tackles from Lorenzo Carter.

The Giants’ 20-20 tied with the Commanders saw Andrew Thomas play all 66 offensive snaps, Tae Crowder have two tackles and Azeez Ojulari have a sack, forced fumble, and recovered a fumble.

Azeez Ojulari had 7 pressures, along with the strip sack, against Washington in his first action since Week 4





Nick Moore snapped in six punts, a field goal, extra point, and even had a special teams tackle with Justin Houston having a tackle in the Ravens' 10-9 win against the Broncos with Roquan Smith also leading Baltimore with 11 tackles.

Zamir White rushed for six yards in the Raiders 27-20 win against the Chargers, who had Jamaree Salyer starting for all 75 offensive plays.

Derion Kendrick set a career high with ten tackles with Leonard Floyd having one in the Rams’ 27-233 loss to Seattle.