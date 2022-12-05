College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA No. 1, Ohio State No. 4 As We Look At The NY6 Bowls

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Clemson
8. Utah
9. Kansas State
10. USC
11. Penn State
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. Oregon State
15. Oregon
16. Tulane
17. LSU
18. UCLA
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
23. NC State
24. Troy
25. UTSA
Georgia Overview
Georgia emphatically won the SEC Championship to move to 13-0, defeating the LSU Tigers 50-30. The offense was explosive, and the defense in the first half limited the Tigers to just seven points.
The Dawgs remained #1 in the CFP Rankings and will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal at 8 pm EDT New Year’s Eve night. This is a juicy matchup pitting strength versus strength, and we will have plenty of coverage of the game this month on dawgsports.com.
NY6 Matchups
#1 Georgia vs. #4 Ohio State
#2 Michigan vs. #3 TCU
#5 Alabama vs. #9 Kansas State
#6 Tennessee vs. #7 Clemson
#8 Utah vs. #11 Penn State
#10 USC vs. #16 Tulane
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
It is still quite early to be making predictions on these NY6 bowl games, as we don’t know to what extent opt-outs will factor into each matchup. Personally, I think Tulane as a one-point underdog will win outright against USC. Caleb Williams is dealing with a significant hamstring injury, and I’d be shocked if Lincoln Riley risks him. Combine that with the disappointment the Trojans are experiencing from missing out on the playoff (plus their subpar defense, to put it politely), and I think the Green Wave of Tulane will be the latest Group of 5 school to win their NY6 bowl matchup.
GO DAWGS!!!
