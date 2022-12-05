College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA No. 1, Ohio State No. 4 As We Look At The NY6 Bowls

This Week’s CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Clemson

8. Utah

9. Kansas State

10. USC

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Oregon State

15. Oregon

16. Tulane

17. LSU

18. UCLA

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. Mississippi State

23. NC State

24. Troy

25. UTSA

Georgia Overview

Georgia emphatically won the SEC Championship to move to 13-0, defeating the LSU Tigers 50-30. The offense was explosive, and the defense in the first half limited the Tigers to just seven points.

The Dawgs remained #1 in the CFP Rankings and will take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal at 8 pm EDT New Year’s Eve night. This is a juicy matchup pitting strength versus strength, and we will have plenty of coverage of the game this month on dawgsports.com.

NY6 Matchups

#1 Georgia vs. #4 Ohio State

#2 Michigan vs. #3 TCU

#5 Alabama vs. #9 Kansas State

#6 Tennessee vs. #7 Clemson

#8 Utah vs. #11 Penn State

#10 USC vs. #16 Tulane

Upset Alert

For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.

It is still quite early to be making predictions on these NY6 bowl games, as we don’t know to what extent opt-outs will factor into each matchup. Personally, I think Tulane as a one-point underdog will win outright against USC. Caleb Williams is dealing with a significant hamstring injury, and I’d be shocked if Lincoln Riley risks him. Combine that with the disappointment the Trojans are experiencing from missing out on the playoff (plus their subpar defense, to put it politely), and I think the Green Wave of Tulane will be the latest Group of 5 school to win their NY6 bowl matchup.

GO DAWGS!!!