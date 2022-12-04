The Winning Smart Victory Post: The SECCG edition

I don’t know why I’ve been so anxious about this game. Maybe because our undefeated season came to a crashing end in this game last year? Maybe because the last time LSU and UGA met in the SECCG was the last SECCG I attending with Podunk (and we all know how THAT turned out)? Maybe because I was worried that our young team, knowing that we would likely still be in the playoffs regardless of the outcome of this game, might not play their best game?

I didn’t attempt to go to the game. I didn’t wear the shirt that Podunk and I wore in 2019 (in fact, I don’t even have it in the house at the moment). I didn’t even watch the game live. Fortunately, my neighbors are not UGA or LSU fans, so I didn’t hear the uproar during the game that a friend of a friend on Facebook said she heard.

As my3Ggirls said this week: “It is not superstition if it works. That’s a fact!”

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 94th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 79-15 record and a 0.8404 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-ninth win overall over the Bayou Bengals.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 94th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Kentucky in the seventh game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 65-25-4 and 0.7128 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 75-19 (0.7979) after a win over Central Michigan in the second game of the 2008 season.

Ninety-four games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 14 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!