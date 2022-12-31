Third Quarter Open Thread

It’s been a first half of punches and counterpunches between a pair of heavyweights in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have left some points off the board and has some penalty issues, and suffered some key injuries. Yet they’ll get the ball coming out of the locker room with a chance to retake the lead.

It’s a bit of a cliche to say that big time players make big plays in big games, but so far Ohio State’s CJ Stroud has made some amazing plays. The two-time Heisman finalist is a flawless 15 of 19 passing for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Stetson Bennett’s stat line looks impressive (12 of 18 for 191 yards), but his one interception is arguably the difference in this one, and another near interception convinced Kirby Smart to go to the locker room rather than trying to retake the lead going into the half. That was a big momentum swing in favor of the Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs will have to figure out a way to disrupt Stroud in the second half to stay in this one. But I’m very heartened by the Bulldogs’ ability to run the ball so far. If we can get a couple of stops on defense and RTDB, the Red and Black may just pull this one out.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!