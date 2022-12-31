Playoff Gameday Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s here. The College Football Playoff begins now and, with that, we’re hours from The Peach Bowl (aka Semifinal Game #2) between Ohio State Buckeyes and your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. As we count down to kickoff, let’s do a final check-in on how things are going around Dawgnation before opening things up to discuss the day’s other games (including the Fiesta Bowl — Semifinal Game #1 — between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines) in the comments.

But first, allow us to partake in an unbridled celebration of the peach...

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Let’s begin with this week’s game trailer for those who might have missed it last night... as always, it’s very well-done and suitably hype-inducing:

And while we’re at it, let’s check-in on tonight’s captains. Very happy to see Nolan Smith’s name there. Bummed that we’ll never know what he might have accomplished on the field this season, but thrilled that he once again showed all of us the kind of young man and teammate he is from the sidelines. Damn Good Dawg.

Not enough Nolan Smith love for you? Well, you’re in luck.

As much as I love confirmation bias, I also love a well-reasoned argument. Insert whynotboth.gif

Good to see that Stetson Bennett continues to have his head on straight. Yes, please please please continue to doubt Stetson Bennett. That’s been working out great as far as I’m concerned!

Stetson Bennett: “I was a Heisman Trophy Finalist. Threw 4 touchdown passes in the first half of the SEC Championship.



If I’m worried about making people respect me as a player, I’m worried about the wrong thing. Because obviously I can’t do it.



I’m too ugly or something.” pic.twitter.com/NkiYObr2HX — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) December 29, 2022

For those of you who know that recruiting season is year round (sit down, Dan Mullen), Dawgs 247 has a breakdown of which upcoming All-Star games will feature current Georgia commitments and prospects.

And finally, here’s a little something... you know... just for fun:

As you certainly know by now, this space will also serve as your Morning Open Comment Thread (and perhaps much more). Let us know your final thoughts leading up to tonight’s Peach Bowl, any insight you might have into the day’s other bowl action, and your own feelings on the peach and it’s best preparations — as for me, I’ll be face-deep in a smoked peach cobbler. Macondawg will be along before you know it with tonight’s comment threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!