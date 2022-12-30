Friday Dawg Bites Is Feeling The Namaste

Kirby Smart’s back and forth with the media covering the program has always been...interesting. Access to practice is kept much more tight-lidded than most places, and as long as results roll in like they are now, that tactic is hard to challenge.

Under Mark Richt, Georgia would infamously run the ‘sprint draw’ if it was known that many public eyes would be around the early part of practice with media present.

During Wednesday’s viewing period in Atlanta, the site on the field was...interesting.

Soothing yoga at Georgia practice this evening. pic.twitter.com/xRiXqftEGH — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 29, 2022

The yoga session, by the way, is a staple of Georgia’s weekly practices.

Remember when bad luck in downtown Atlanta made Georgia fans feel as if the property located at the site of the Georgia Dome, and now, Mercedes-Benz Stadium had a curse upon it that the Dawgs could not escape.

That’s all gone now as there is no angst about playing at what amounts to Georgia’s home away from home in downtown Atlanta...and no, it’s not the North Avenue Trade School.

Depending on what you put stock in, Ladd McConkey may or may not be 100 percent. That’s where a game like this could be the perfect moment for AD Mitchell to emerge following a season in which injuries have held him back. If Georgia’s receiving room is indeed nicked up by injuries, there is no better time than now for Mitchell to step up.

Speaking of injuries, Amarius Mims, who nearly left via the transfer portal in the offseason is in line for his first start on Saturday. It says something about Georgia’s offensive line depth that there is little angst about the case of a backup having to take on a larger load suddenly, no pun intended.

Sometimes, idiocy has to be confronted. That was the case with the “hidden-camera gate” on Thursday, and it deserves little more mention than that.

Call me crazy - but it’s almost like Kirby Smart has it planned to where certain soundbites get out to the public, and the team knows when cameras will be around..

UGA's Kirby Smart on the mic.... at practice..



"Can't be a leader if you're last and you've been last a lot lately.... SAAAAAWWWWFFFFTTTT!" pic.twitter.com/9sElBUedDY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 29, 2022

Go Dawgs!