Third Quarter Open Thread: Everything’s Geauxing Our Way

Heady plays.

Fortunate bounces.

Solid, physical football.

So far Georgia’s done the things it needed to do to take care of business and gotten a little luck aside on the way to a 35-10 halftime lead.

Stetson Bennett may not win the Heisman Trophy, but so far hems put together a Heisman-worthy performance, completing 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 turnovers.

LSU signal caller Jaylen Daniels has put together a solid performance of his own, completing 16 of 26 passes for 208 yards and a score. But that gimpy ankle we talked about before the game very clearly isn’t 100%, and it’s gotten worse as the game goes on. Given Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp’s penchant for dialing up pressure in the second half, keeping Daniels out there at this point seems almost irresponsible.

The Bulldogs will get the ball to start the second half and could really put this one away with a score. But first and foremost I’d look for the ‘Dawgs to take advantage of some of those holes we’re beginning to see in the Tigers’ front to run the ball, run the clock, and hoist an SEC Championship trophy for the first time in five seasons.



Go ‘Dawgs!!!