It’s almost that time. Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field against LSU in hopes of securing their first SEC title since 2017. Brian Kelly has a talented football team, and that effort last week against Texas A&M felt like a bit of a look ahead to me. I expect them to come out looking to atone in this one. The Bulldogs need to play smart, efficient football and if they do, should be fine. Let’s do this.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!