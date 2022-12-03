Conference Championship Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a beautiful morning just outside Athens and much of Bulldog Nation will soon be making its way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see our #1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game. If there is one noticeable blemish on Coach Kirby Smart’s tenure as head man for the Dawgs, it’s his win percentage in the SECCG. If Georgia hopes to become the new standard-bearer for the conference, that needs to change and it needs to start now. I, for one, think this is about as prime an opportunity as one could ask for. LSU is a strong team that has the weapons to give Georgia all it can handle. That said, that loss to A&M and an outside shot at a playoff berth disappearing along with it certainly changes the dynamic of the game. Georgia had an edge to begin with. I now think they could win big. But doing so will require the Dawgs to play to their potential and to the ability of their dangerous opponent. We’ve seen UGA play down to its level of competition and up to the same, but from here on out there is only up so we’ll see if those lackluster performances just happened to coincide with the weaker teams Georgia faced or if there is some bigger issue at play.

I’d say that overall I’m very confident... but with the knowledge that things could go sideways. It’s time to let it go and see what happens:

And now your Conference Championship Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

We’ll start things off with this week’s game trailer, narrated by two of the best to ever do it:

Well, that’s a shame... I was having way too much fun fantasizing about playing that defense anyway.

We have our SEC Championship Game captains and it is a quality group. We’re going to need a big game out of all the Dawgs, but these four in particular could have an especially big impact on how things unfold.

Not much new here, but let’s take a look at the latest injury report.

Finally, in our effort to remain your one stop shop for Georgia basketball news, we want to make sure you know that the Dawgs defeated Florida A&M handily on Friday to move to 7-2. In related news, this seems like a good thing (or a depressing thing if you’re one of those “live in the past” people):

Georgia has now won more games under Mike White than they did all of last season with Tom Crean.

As always, this space will also serve as your Morning Open Comment Thread throughout the gameday preview shows and today’s early action. Let us know how you’ll be spending the time heading up to kickoff, any last minute thoughts about today’s SECCG, and what you think we might see in some of the other conference championship matchups. Macondawg will be along later on with your comment threads for the big game.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!