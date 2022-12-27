NFL Dawgs Update

We may as well lead this off with a George Pickens update, as he’s continuing to make other teams pay for passing on him. He caught the go-ahead 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds to go, hauling in five passes for 57 yards in a 13-10 win against the Raiders.

Kenny Pickett George Pickens pic.twitter.com/v4pXmACj1W — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) December 25, 2022

Baltimore clinched a playoff berth with a 17-9 win against Atlanta as Nick Moore snapped on four field goals and three punts, and Roquan Smith led the Ravens with 15 tackles, including one of a loss. Lorenzo Carter had five tackles for the Falcons.

San Diego’s 20-3 win against the Colts saw Tre McKitty catch a 10-yard pass and Jamaree Salyer on the field for all 68 offensive snaps.

David Andrews was on the field for all 56 offensive plays in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals.

James Cook reached a career high in Buffalo’s 35-13 win against the Bears, rushing for 99 yards that included a 27-yard run. Isaiah McKenzie also had a six-yard run.

Now rewatching the Bills game with fewer Italian food breaks & in a… uh… less inebriated state:



Good lord did James Cook look nice #BillsMafia — Greg Cover 1 (@GregTompsett) December 26, 2022

Tyson Campbell’s seven tackles and defending of two passes keyed the Jaguars to a 19-3 win against the Jets.

The Green Bay Packers did their best Llloyd Christmas ‘so you’re saying there’s a chance’ for their playoff hopes with a 26-20 win over Miami with Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt each having a tackle.

Tampa’s 19-16 win in overtime came thanks in part to Jake Camarda’s 48.8 yards per punt average. Johnathan Ledbetter had four tackles for Arizona.

Two tackles and a sack for Leonard Floyd and one by Derion Kendrick on his lone defensive snap helped the Rams embarrass the Broncos 51-14.

Nick Chubb’s 24 carries for 92 yards paced the Browns in a 17-10 loss to the Saints.

Monty Rice’s nine tackles led the Titans in a close 19-14 loss to the Texans.

Andrew Thomas played all 69 snaps for the Giants and Azeez Ojulari mounted two tackles and a sack, but it fell just short in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

D’Andre Swift had a 13-yard pass reception and rushed four times for 12 yards in the Lions 37-23 loss to the Panthers.

Jordan Davis had two tackles for the Eagles in a 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.