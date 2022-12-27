Tuesday ‘Dawg Bites Hits The Film And The Mic

The gifts have been opened and the Big Guy (Santa, not Darnell Washington) is probably enjoying his vacation in Aruba. Now you’re free to focus on Sunday’s semifinal matchup with Ohio State.

One Bulldog who will not be on the field is Arik Gilbert, who confirmed recent rumors regarding his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Gilbert hasn’t seen much of the field in 2022, instead spending time dealing with off field issues. Wherever he ends up, I can only hope that he has the support he needs to be successful. Things didn’t work out in the Classic City, but Gilbert’s talent made him a gamble worth taking.

Kirby Smart and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day both had media availability yesterday. Among the key points from the head Dawg’s time at the mic: his team’s mindset, injury news, and some early thoughts on the Dawgs’ incoming transfer wide receivers.

If you haven’t checked out SB Nation’s excellent Ohio State site Land Grant Holy Land I highly recommend it. Recently for example they had a nice film breakdown of the UGA defense in both rushing and passing situations. Be sure to check them out for all of your poisonous nut/Big Ten football needs. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!