Early Signing Day 2023: Champions Wanted.

For a select few young men the road to glory begins today, as they sign on the line that is dotted, and join the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

It’s National Signing Day, the day when the raw components of future championship teams arrive on the proverbial job site to be hewed, molded, and fired into a cohesive unit. As Bear Bryant famously noted, you have to take recruiting seriously because “you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken feed.” Only he didn’t say feed. Recruiting is the lifeblood of elite college football. And nobody has been more elite in recent years than Kirby Smart and his staff.

We’ll be here all day with updates as the signings become official. We’ll also be back this evening with breakdowns and analysis of the newest Georgia Bulldogs. Let’s find some guys who truly have that ‘Dawg in them.

Official Commitments That Have Signed

CJ Allen, LB Lamar County

Yazeed Haynes, WR Philadelphia, PA

Monroe Freeling, OT Charleston, SC

Joshua Miller, OL Richmond, VA

Kelton Smith, OL Columbus (Carver)

Tyler Williams, WR Waverly, FL

Kyron Jones, ATH Charlotte, NC

Gabe Harris, LB Valdosta

Sam M’Pemba, LB St. Louis

Roderick Robinson, RB San Diego

Peyton Woodring, PK Lafayette, La.

Justyn Rhett, RB Las Vegas

Raylen Wilson, LB Monticello, Fla.

Jamaal Jarrett, DL Greensboro, NC

Bo Hughley, OL Atlanta

Chris Peal, DB Charlotte

Lawson Luckie, TE Norcross

Pearce Spurlin, TE Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Daniel Harris, DB Miami

Troy Bowles, LB Dallas

AJ Harris, DB Columbus

Anthony Evans, WR Converse, Texas

Joenel Aguero, DB Lynn, Mass.