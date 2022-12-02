Three Questions Entering Georgia-LSU

Be honest. There’d be a lot of anxiety is the SEC Championship opponent was Alabama rather than LSU. But those are, as they say, the breaks.

But that’s not to say the intensity won’t be there on the field. This team’s calling card has been a drive to do what last year’s team did not do..to be different.

What did last year’s team not do? Win an SEC title, and Georgia can do that Saturday.

Here are three questions entering the SEC title game.

Are Georgia and Michigan about to game the conference championship game system?

Here’s the thing about facing LSU. Regardless of what happens for Georgia, it gets in the CFP - unless, of course, it has a Tennessee-like performance against South Carolina. The same goes for Michigan in its Big Ten title game.

Both teams can lose, and it does not impact their playoff chances. Not to belabor last year’s SEC Championship debacle, but one of many things not in Georgia’s favor against Alabama was that Georgia’s season was not at stake - Alabama’s was and it played like it.

If either Georgia or Michigan loses and still is in the top four, this Saturday could be the start of the end of conference championship games, especially given the future playoff expansion.

Can Georgia’s defense set the edge against Jayden Daniels?

In spots this year, mobile quarterbacks have given Georgia problems and assuming he plays (and I would bank on that being the case), a key will be to ensure Daniels does not keep Georgia’s defense on its heels with the running ability of Daniels.

It’ll be critical for Georgia defensively to prevent Daniels from getting outside the pocket and extend plays. If that task is accomplished, odds of a Georgia win are good.

Can UGA’s offensive line prevent the Tigers from being disruptive?

The last five games, Georgia has not allowed an opposing defense to sack Stetson Bennett. That mark will be tested against LSU’s defensive front, notably Harold Perkins.

Perkins is one of those guys who can straight-up wreck what you do offensively in the vein of Will Anderson and Roquan Smith. Whatever Georgia’s plan is for him - to neutralize or design a game plan to minimize his impact, that has to be executed. If we don’t hear Perkins mentioned much during the game, it means that Georgia’s offensive line did its job.

Go Dawgs!