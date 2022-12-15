Your College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule

College Bowl season is upon us! And with it comes an almost non-stop parade of football action from now until the first week of Janaury. We have all kinds of bowls for our amusement. Bowls featuring conference champions... and also bowls featuring Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. There are bowls played for pride alone and those played to continue in the playoff. There are bowls of Mayo and Cheez-Its and Idaho Potatoes. And I ask you to join me in a moment of silence as we remember The Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl, a glorious bowl sponsorship gone long before its time. Thank you.

But there are a few bowls I’m looking forward to more than the others...

Highest amongst these is of course the Peach Bowl between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the #4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Holiday Bowl between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Oregon Ducks could get interesting, as Dan Lanning goes for his first bowl win as a head coach. I’m also curious as to what South Carolina is going to throw at Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. And finally, don’t sleep on the big matchup at the AMF Lanes Bowling Center between Georgia Tech and First Baptist: League Team C.

It’s a very busy time of year filled with travel and food and family. It can be at once exciting and stressful. So, if at any point you are feeling a little overwhelmed... just heed the words of one of the 20th century’s most underrated philosophers: “**** it, Dude. Let’s go bowling.”

Thanks for a great season. Enjoy your bowls. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, a grievance-filled Festivus for the rest of us, and a Happy New Year to you all. GOOOO DAWGS!!!