NFL Dawgs Update

In a classic AFC North battle, Bulldogs on both sides played a role in the Ravens 16-14 win against the Steelers. Nick Moore snapped on three field goals, three punts, and an extra point for the Ravens, but the bigger play came from Roquan Smith and his six tackles, sack, and interception. George Pickens had three catches for 78 yards for the Steelers.

I feel like it’s fair to say Roquan Smith was worth that 2nd rounder pic.twitter.com/QgYdUk9QrF — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) December 11, 2022

Nakobe Dean had a tackle in the Eagles 48-22 win against the Giants, who saw Andrew Thomas play 52 offensive snaps and Azeez Ojulari register four tackles and a sack.

With Jamaree Salyer appearing on all 80 offensive plays and Tre McKitty hauling in a five-yard catch, the Chargers beat the Dolphins 23-17.

Helped by two tackles from Leonard Floyd, the Rams edged the Raiders 17-16. Zamir White had three carries for nine yards to help the Raiders’ efforts.

Jake Camarda was a bright spot in Tampa’s 35-7 loss to the Niners, averaging 52.3 yards a punt.

David Andrews appeared on all 59 offensive plays for the Patriots in a 27-13 win against Arizona, which was paced by a seven-yard catch from AJ Green and two tackles by Jonathan Ledbetter.

34 rushing yards and 20 through the air by Nick Chubb led the Browns in a 23-10 loss to the Bengals.

Tyson Campbell’s three defended passes and tackle were complimented by Travon Walker’s three tackles and strip-sack in the Jaguars’ 36-22 win over the Titans.

Days after being elevated from Tennessee’s practice squad, Chris Conley had a 27-yard catch, with Monty Rice leading the Titans with 12 tackles and Ben Jones being in for all 67 offensive snaps.

James Cook’s one catch for nine yards and four rushes for six yards as well as Isaiah McKenzie catching three passes for 21 yards enabled the Bills to beat the Jets 20-12.

In Detroit’s 34-23 win against the Vikings, D’Andre Swift rushed six times for 21 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards.

Go NFL Dawgs!