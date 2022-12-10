Heisman Ceremony 2022: How To Watch, Odds, And Analysis

The winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced this evening at 8:00 eastern (or, as soon thereafter as every sponsor and dignitary on the dais will allow) on ESPN. And for the first time in 30 years, a Georgia Bulldog will be onstage among the finalists.

As has been the case throughout his college career, Stetson Bennett is going to have to beat some long odds to pick up this win. Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams is the prohibitive favorite, with DraftKings installing him as a -1600 bet (percentage-wise, that means they give him a 94% chance of taking home the hardware). A bet on the Mailman would pay off at 40/1 if he takes the trophy, implying roughly a 2.4% chance according to the folks in Vegas.

Williams’ stats are truly formidable. He’a thrown for 4075 yards on the year, including 37 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions. While there are certainly intangibles to playing the quarterback position, one has to admit Williams’ tangibles are pretty hard to ignore.

Be that as it may, we’re here to celebrate Pierce County’s finest. The Mailman is not only a heck of a football player. He’s become a plucky icon here in the Peach State. To go from walk-on to JUCO transfer to National Championship Game MVP to Heisman finalist is a progression worthy of a movie script. GATA: Get after that award, Stet. And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!