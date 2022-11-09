 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chapel Bell Curve Tennessee Review: Salty as a country ham.

By macondawg
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

Justin and Nathan return to check the tape and the temperature of Bulldog Nation following Georgia’s emphatic victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. This episode includes some immensely satisfying moments, including:

* Receipts. Did the guys keep them? Yes. Yes they did.

* Kirby Smart, clear communicator, great leader, and petty as a mother when appropriate.

* Hey, remember when the Tennessee band played “Rocky Top”? Yeah, me neither.

* Hey, remember that moment when Tennessee had a statistically noteworthy chance of winning this game? Yeah, me neither.

* Kirby Smart and 90s rock supergroup Garbage: both very happy when it rains.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

