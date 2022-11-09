Your Week 11 College Football TV Schedule

Another week, another slate of ranked games. Although Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan don’t seem to be in immediate peril, TCU has a road test against Texas (I still do not concede that the Longhorns are “back”). We also have Oregon playing host to Washington and UCF traveling to Tulane. But certainly the most interesting matchup (at least before the players take the field) is Bama’s trip to Oxford. I have absolutely no idea how Saban and the Tide are going to react to the brutal reality that the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs are now almost certainly beyond their grasp. Normally, I would expect them to rip out the spine of Colonel Reb Rebel the Bear Tony the Landshark and force-feed it to the nearest drunk debutante stumbling through The Grove. But we are living in strange times and you know Ol’ Kiffykins is thinking this may just be his chance to begin his own reign of terror.

With that in mind, let’s see what the weekend has instore...

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

As usual, just select your favorite directional midwest Group of 5 team.

THURSDAY

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, 7:30 pm - ESPNU

What happens when two wildly inconsistent teams get wildly inconsistent together? Tune in to find out!

FRIDAY

Colorado Buffaloes @ #8 USC Trojans, 9:30 p.m. - FS1

Colorado is surrendering an average of 40 points per game. This is gonna go great!

SATURDAY NOON

Navy Midshipmen vs. #20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Baltimore), 12:00 p.m. - ABC

The classic game returns and, while Navy doesn’t seem to have a particularly good chance of winning this year, I’ll be cursing the Irish as usual.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#10 Alabama Crimson TIde @ #11 Ole Miss Rebels, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

The afternoon forecast calls for clear skies at kickoff... with a 60% chance of rage by the end of the 2nd half.

SATURDAY EVENING

#1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Mississippi State Bulldogs, 7:00 p.m - ESPN

Starkvegas. Clanga. Bizarro Bulldogs. PIRATES!

SATURDAY LATE

Arizona Wildcats @ #9 UCLA Bruins, 10:30 p.m. - FOX

I’d like to think something interesting might come up in at least one of these Pac-12 contests, but they look like blowouts.

That’s all for now, folks. Get ready for another enjoyable weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!