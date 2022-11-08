 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Calling All Stetson Bennett Fans: Have We Got A Teeshirt For You

By macondawg
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

By now you’ve almost certainly heard that Tennessee fans spent the night before this weekend’s game calling Stetson Bennett’s phone hundreds of times in an effort to keep the Mailman from his appointed route.

It did not work. Even a little bit.

Now to commemorate Stetson calling out the Tennessee fans who couldn’t stop calling him, our partners at Breaking T’s have teamed up with the Mailman to come up with another classic shirt:

Breaking T’s

You can pick yours up at this link, along with a variety of other cool Bulldog shirts, like the Darnell Washington “hurdle” design:

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

