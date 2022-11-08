College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia up to No. 1, TCU No. 4 In New CFP Rankings

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. Alabama
10. Clemson
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. UNC
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Kansas State
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Florida State
24. Kentucky
25. Washington
Georgia Overview
After the Dawgs beat down Tennessee 27-13 in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated, the CFP Committee put the Dawgs #1 in a surprise to no one.
The Dawgs will have to refocus before a tough road test in Starkville against Mississippi State before going to Lexington to play newly ranked Kentucky.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#9 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss
#22 UCF at #17 Tulane
#25 Washington at #6 Oregon
#4 TCU at #18 Texas
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
Syracuse is a 6.5-point underdog at home against Florida State. The Orange will get the job done and pull off the upset against the newly ranked Seminoles.
GO DAWGS!!!
