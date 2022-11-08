College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia up to No. 1, TCU No. 4 In New CFP Rankings

This Week’s CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. UNC

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

Georgia Overview

After the Dawgs beat down Tennessee 27-13 in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated, the CFP Committee put the Dawgs #1 in a surprise to no one.

The Dawgs will have to refocus before a tough road test in Starkville against Mississippi State before going to Lexington to play newly ranked Kentucky.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#9 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss

#22 UCF at #17 Tulane

#25 Washington at #6 Oregon

#4 TCU at #18 Texas

Upset Alert

For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.

Syracuse is a 6.5-point underdog at home against Florida State. The Orange will get the job done and pull off the upset against the newly ranked Seminoles.

GO DAWGS!!!