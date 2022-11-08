NFL Dawgs Update

Special teams are key in low-scoring games, the Jake Camarda showed that in Tampa’s 16-13 win against the Rams with a 60-yard punting average plus a 74-yarder. For the Rams, Derion Kendrick and Leonard Floyd had four and three tackles as Matthew Stafford passed for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Oh, and Camarda got a game ball.

Mecole Hardman’s six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown helped Kansas City beat the Titans 20-17 in overtime. Ben Jones played every offensive snap for Tennessee.

New Baltimore Raven Roquan Smith had five tackles, Nick Moore snapped on four punts, three extra points and two field goals with Justin Houston having an interception and 2.5 sacks as the Ravens topped the Saints 27-13.

Justin Houston: 8.5 Sacks in 5 Games pic.twitter.com/lKWoAtM4cZ — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) November 8, 2022

D’Andre Swift’s three catches for 40 yards helped the Lions hold off the Packers, 15-9. Quay Walker had five tackles for Green Bay with Eric Stokes having one and Devonte Wyatt adding two.

Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker each had a pair of tackles in the Jaguars’ 27-20 comeback win against the Raiders.

Jamaree Salyer was in for every offensive play and Sony Michel had 12 rushing yards in the Chargers 20-17 win against Atlanta, which had three tackles from Lorenzo Carter.

The Patriots 26-3 win against the Colts saw Isaiah Wynn log 48 offensive snaps.

The Bills 20-17 saw James Cook catch two passes for 18 yards and rush for 15 yards with Isaiah McKenzie catching two passes for 12 yards and rushing for nine.

Go Dawgs!