Around the SEC Has Also Decommitted from Texas A&M

Much of the conference’s attention was on Athens this past weekend as the Dawgs humbled Tennessee. Let’s see what’s going on elsewhere around the SEC:

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has agreed to a two-year contract extension till 2027. The Tigers are 15-17 during Drinkwitz’s 2+ years in charge, though Missouri has cited an “upward trajectory” as merit for the extension.

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the remainder of the season with a leg injury he sustained after getting blown up on a botched punt against Missouri. The penalty on the play against Missouri is questionable, but given it was called, Goodfellow saved the game and preserved the win for the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt assistant coach Dan Jackson will “take a step back” after he his pro-Kanye West social media post. Just… not the thing you want to be doing, or believing in.

Two Arkansas players were arrested after an alleged incident with a police officer. Coach Sam Pittman has subsequently suspended both players.

The number two linebacker in the class of ’23, Anthony Hill, has decommitted from Texas A&M. Things are going great in College Station.

Arghhhhhh (pirate noise, ya know, for Coach Mike Leach). Go Dawgs!