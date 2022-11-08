Around the SEC Has Also Decommitted from Texas A&M

Much of the conference’s attention was on Athens this past weekend as the Dawgs humbled Tennessee. Let’s see what’s going on elsewhere around the SEC:
- Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has agreed to a two-year contract extension till 2027. The Tigers are 15-17 during Drinkwitz’s 2+ years in charge, though Missouri has cited an “upward trajectory” as merit for the extension.
- Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the remainder of the season with a leg injury he sustained after getting blown up on a botched punt against Missouri. The penalty on the play against Missouri is questionable, but given it was called, Goodfellow saved the game and preserved the win for the Wildcats.
- Vanderbilt assistant coach Dan Jackson will “take a step back” after he his pro-Kanye West social media post. Just… not the thing you want to be doing, or believing in.
- Two Arkansas players were arrested after an alleged incident with a police officer. Coach Sam Pittman has subsequently suspended both players.
- The number two linebacker in the class of ’23, Anthony Hill, has decommitted from Texas A&M. Things are going great in College Station.
Arghhhhhh (pirate noise, ya know, for Coach Mike Leach). Go Dawgs!
Loading comments...