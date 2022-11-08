Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Is Feeling Like A Night Owl

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! You’re waking up to another #1 AP ranking, and firmly in control of our own destiny. Everything seems to be working well so far in the football program, and Kirby’s charges have handled everything thrown at them. You’d think they’d seen it all so far this season, but Saturday will bring a little something new: a pirate, the SEC all-time leader in pass completions, and cowbells.

Playing at night is not something new, though not frequent nor in Athens. If you remember, the Missouri game also had a 7:00 pm kick. But based on how most of that evening went, I don’t blame you for forgetting. As we’ve done each Tuesday, we will look back to the fall after a national championship (1981 in this case) to see if the Billboard charts had a source of inspiration or guidance for our upcoming tilt. And The Little River Band, like UGA often overlooked and underrated, brings us this choice number:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

More ‘Dawgs are getting respect for their efforts on the gridiron. The SEC Weekly awards came out and 3 winners wear the red and black. Stetson Bennett is Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Malachi Starks is Co-Freshman of the Week, and Jalen Carter is Defensive Lineman of the Week - no doubt because HE CAUSED A SAFETY.

Speaking of the Mailman, most of you have heard his personal phone number was leaked and targeted all day Friday and through the night. No doubt in an effort to shake him up or at least cause some loss of sleep ahead of the big matchup. And his Tebow-esque celebration of the rushing TD was pretty cool. But in these days of NIL, he just did Tim Tebow one better.

The Red and Black continue their weekly position group report cards. I enjoy this feature as it reminds me of individual events or performances as opposed to a general overall feeling. I have to say, the staff there is a little harsher than the exuberance I’m still experiencing from Saturday night. Yet they make good points.

Georgia won more than a football game at the Voluntary Beat-Down Saturday evening. It won some goodwill with top recruits - reports say that twenty-one 5-star recruits were in the stadium, which includes some in the 2024 and even 2025 cycles (and two invited recruits weren’t able to attend). And only 4 or 5 were official visits. Let’s see... what do you want to recruits to experience while on campus? A pleasant campus tour, some decent food from the cafeteria, an inspiring interview with a college dean, and, just for kicks... beating the ever-lovin’ s*** out of a border rival who was ranked as the #1 team in the nation, surrounded by 93 thousand of your closest friends. Yeah, that sounds like a good time for all.

The Bulldogs are on the road the next two weeks. We knew the visit to Stark Vegas would be in the dark, but the visit to Lexington will at least start while the sun is up.

As Georgia prepares for the Bizzaro Bulldogs, the injuries appear to pile up. I’m not so sure that’s the case. It appears Bobby Beal is only dealing with a “stinger”, AD Mitchell has a chance to get back on the field, and from the OL Mims and Truss are both “questionable (which is better than “out”).

And for the 3 of you who read it regularly, a little ‘Dawgs on Tour news: Russell Henley picked up his 4th PGA Tour win Sunday. Playing in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Henley created a lead with a pair of opening 63s, then a 65 Saturday gave him a 6 stroke advantage going into the final round. Even better, he was able to watch the end of the Tennessee game which I’m sure put him in a good frame of mind. A final round 70 leads to a 4 stroke victory, his first in over 5 years. I’ll have to research, but off the top of my head, that is the 6th Bulldog coached by Chris Haack in Athens to win at least 4 Tour titles (Watson, Kirk, Kisner, English, Todd, now Henley).

I hope you have the day you deserve. And that the Georgia Bulldogs deserve to be the #1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, or at least will make the playoffs. I feel good about their chances, better than I do about Men’s Basketball kicking off their season Monday night. No matter, as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!