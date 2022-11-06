The Winning Smart Victory Post #75: the Who needs a night game edition

And then there were 4……

Yesterday morning, there were 6 unbeaten teams in college football. Depending on which rankings you preferred, your Dawgs were either number 1 or number 3. A lot of people believed Tennessee, by virtue of their signature win over Alabama and their undefeated season, were better than Georgia. Yesterday afternoon, Coach Kirby Smart led your defending National Champions back to the top (not that they were ever NOT on top, but I digress…).

Coach Smart asked the Bulldog faithful to show up early and loud. They delivered. By 3:30, the stadium was rocking. I was there for Notre Dame in 2019 (with Podunk) when crowd noise caused SEVEN false start penalties. Yesterday, (despite Ainge’s protests to the contrary) there were EIGHT, count ‘em, EIGHT false start penalties against the Volunteers. The Junkyard Dawg defense held them to only one touchdown and 3 field goals, and the Mailman answered the (many) calls, while putting up 257 passing yards and 27 points.

As others have already said, it was the most complete game played by Georgia since the season opener.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 90th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 75-15 record and a 0.8333 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-fifth win overall over the Tennessee Volunteers.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 90th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over North Carolina State in the third game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 62-24-4 and 0.7111 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 71-19 (0.7889) after a win over Kentucky in the 11th game of the 2007 season.

Ninety games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 13 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!