 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Let the Big Dawg Speak: Coach Smart praises team’s buy-in, perseverance against Big Orange

By macondawg
/ new
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As is his custom Georgia Bulldog head football coach Kirby Smart addressed the assembled media corps following George’s 27–13 victory over the Tennessee volunteers. As usual there were a few nuggets of worthwhile info, including:

* The purposeful visit he received from Kelee Ringo early in the week.

* Some thoughts on the importance of “complimentary football.”

* The details of a cat and mouse game of clock management with Josh Heupel that you may not have noticed.

* A nutshell description of Georgia’s defensive plan for the Volunteers, and why it works so well.

As always, thank you to our good friends at Bulldawg illustrated for the crisp, clean video. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...