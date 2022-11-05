Evening Open Thread: Son of a gun, let’s have some fun on the Bayou!

I don’t know about you, but I’ve got a few mouthy Tennessee football fans to check in on. But after I do that, I intend to tuck into a solid evening of college football action.

The main event is clearly Alabama’s visit to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers (7:00, ESPN). It’s a matchup on top ten teams with the loser for all intents and purposes eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

If that’s not your particular kind of gumbo, there’s also Florida State taking on Miami in a game with way more visceral hate than actual consequences (7:30, ABC). Elsewhere in the ACC #4 Clemson travels to a rebuilding Notre Dame in a game that shouldn’t be awfully competitive, but will be funny if it is (7:30, CBS).

Out in the Big XII #24 Texas travels to #13 Kansas State looking to avoid the buzzsaw that Chris Klieman has constructed in Manhattan (7:00, FS1).

And in PAC-12 After Dark action, Cal travels to #9 USC for a 10:30 eastern showdown.

We’ll be along shortly with the usual postgame coverage. Until then, y’all have fun and play nice.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!