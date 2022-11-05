Third Quarter Open Thread

The Georgia Bulldogs have played arguably their most complete football game since the opener against Oregon and find themselves leading 24–6 at the half over the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia has done a few important things extremely well. First, they have kept Tennessee’s receivers in front of them and tackled well. Second, they have gotten enough pressure on Hendon Hooker to keep him from getting comfortable deep looks. Finally, that combined to force Tennessee to make long drives converting multiple third downs. That is hard to do especially in a road environment.

Offensively, the Georgia front five have opened up holes at a far better rate than anyone had a right to expect against a solid Tennessee defensive front. They look like the more physical unit, and that should be important in the second half.

The visitors will get the ball coming out of the locker room and if history is any guide, 24 points is not enough to beat this Tennessee team. Georgia needs to continue to play stiff defense, but is probably also going to need to continue avoiding mistakes and putting points up offensively.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!