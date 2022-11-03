Thursday Night Open Thread Advises Everyone To Be A Dawg

Look, I know there is some sort of regional affinity, but it does you know favors to name your school after an animal that you have to explain what it is.

It’s a bit lighter fare tonight, with the most appealing game being App State and Coastal Carolina in some good old-fashioned Fun Belt action.

Coastal Carolina is known also for the greatest press conference in history.

App State, a school that I wouldn’t mind UGA home and homing with, by the way, may be inconsistent but is entertaining.

Tonight’s other matchup gives us UTEP and Rice.

Go Dawgs!