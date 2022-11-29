College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still No. 1, Ohio State No. 5 in Latest Rankings

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Clemson
10. Kansas State
11. Utah
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. UCF
23. UNC
25. NC State
Georgia Overview
Georgia capped an undefeated season for the second straight year by defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. The Dawgs stayed at #1 in the CFP Rankings ahead of the SEC Championship against #14 LSU.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#11 Utah vs. #4 USC
#10 Kansas State vs. #3 TCU
#14 LSU vs. #1 Georgia
#22 UCF vs. #18 Tulane
#9 Clemson vs. #23 UNC
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
Kansas State is a 2.5-point underdog against TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game. It’s really hard to beat a team twice, and I think the Wildcats knock off TCU to win the Big 12, but the Horned Frogs still make the playoffs as the #4 seed.
GO DAWGS!!!
Loading comments...