College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still No. 1, Ohio State No. 5 in Latest Rankings

This Week’s CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. UNC

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State

Georgia Overview

Georgia capped an undefeated season for the second straight year by defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. The Dawgs stayed at #1 in the CFP Rankings ahead of the SEC Championship against #14 LSU.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#11 Utah vs. #4 USC

#10 Kansas State vs. #3 TCU

#14 LSU vs. #1 Georgia

#22 UCF vs. #18 Tulane

#9 Clemson vs. #23 UNC

Upset Alert

For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas State is a 2.5-point underdog against TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game. It’s really hard to beat a team twice, and I think the Wildcats knock off TCU to win the Big 12, but the Horned Frogs still make the playoffs as the #4 seed.

