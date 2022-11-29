NFL Dawgs Update

For those keeping track of such things, Nick Chubb actually helped the Atlanta Falcons' postseason hopes Sunday as he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime and rushed for 116 yards in the Brown's 23-17 win over Tampa Bay.

Jake Camarda averaged 47.2 yards a punt for the Bucs.

Nick Chubb with the walk-off TD pic.twitter.com/NqgLa9aIKi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2022

Speaking of Atlanta, Lorenzo Carter had three tackles in their 19-13 loss to Washington.

The offensive side of the ball featured multiple former Dawgs on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, as James Cook had 14 yards receiving. Isaiah McKenzie had six catches for 96 yards for Buffalo in a 28-25 win over the Lions, who were aided by D’Andre Swift’s 24 receiving yards and 19 on the ground.

DGD Isaiah McKenzie making plays on Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/fMi7TQOUsH — Baxter Street Boys (@baxstboys) November 24, 2022

The Jaguars squeaked past the Ravens as Tyson Campbell recovered a fumble. Both he and Travon Walker had a tackle, as well. For Baltimore, Roquan Smith had eight tackles, Justin Houston had one, and Nick Moore snapped on five field goal tries and a punt.

Jamaree Salyer appeared for all 66 offensive snaps in the Chargers' 25-24 win against the Cardinals, who were helped by AJ Green hauling in a catch for five yards.

Nakobe Dean had a tackle in the Eagles' 40-33 Sunday night win against Green Bay, which had a touchdown set up by a Quay Walker fumble return. He also led the Packers with 11 tackles, with Devonte Wyatt having one.

Charlie Woerner had a tackle in the Niners’ 13-0 shutout of the Saints.

George Pickens continued to do George Pickens things for the Steelers in a 24-17 win against the Colts, catching three passes for a team-best 57 yards.

George Pickens in prime World Cup fashion with the Ronaldo SIUUUUUUUUUU



ESPN pic.twitter.com/G9uigCCbpF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2022

Zamir White had two carries for a career-best 28 yards in a 40-34 win for the Raiders against Seattle.

Both Leonard Floyd and Derion Kendrick had two tackles in the Rams 26-10 loss to Kansas City.

Lawrence Cager had a 20-yard catch for the Giants and Andrew Thomas played all 64 offensive snaps in the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.