Around the SEC Returns to the Conference

It’s SEC Championship Week! And, also, the first week of bowl season for many teams. Let’s see who is making headlines around the SEC.

Auburn has hired Hugh Freeze as their new head coach. In one of his first moves, Freeze has retained Cadillac Williams and promoted him to associate head coach. If Freeze can avoid the off-the-field drama, this could be a great hire for the Tigers.

Texas A&M head coach has fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey to the surprise of no one in College Station.

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has declared for the NFL Draft. A former five-star recruit, Haselwood spent one year in Fayetteville after transferring from Oklahoma.

Finally, some on-the-field news: despite suffering an injury to his ankle in their loss to Texas A&M, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to practice this week and be ready for the SEC Championship Game this Saturday.

Win the dang SEC. Go Dawgs!!!