Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Is Playing With Those Memories Again

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! And SEC Championship Week. Did you know that the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Louisiana State University Tigers? Yeah, we’ve both known for seemingly a month now who the combatants will be.

And this isn’t exactly a novel idea. Let’s go back to 2003 - Georgia got whooped by a buzzsaw in purple and gold. They were able to avenge that a scant 2 years later in 2005 (I was at a holiday party surrounded by ACC fans and showed them what real football was like). Then there was the unfortunate 2011 SECCG with the Bayou Bengals, and other than Tyrann Mathieu dropping the ball before crossing the goal line, it wasn’t that great. And no one can fault UGA for falling to LSU in 2019 - after all, that was the greatest team since 2022 Tennessee of all time. So there’s nothing new under the sun. Just us, just like you knew we would be, here. And again, looking back to Billboard charts the year following a Georgia National Championship, someone put our thoughts and feelings to music.

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

Seasonal awards march on, and this time its for the coaching staff. Todd Monken was named as one of 5 finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation. I hope this triggers a bonus for CTM as well as an extremely expensive buyout. A fan can hope, can’t he?

Those who are so inclined find the early line to be Georgia by 15.5 over LSU. I’ve also seen other early lines as high as 17.5 points. The fact that LSU wunderkind QB Jayden Daniels left Saturday’s game with an apparent ankle injury is probably the reason for the spike. We will see how Head Bengal Brian Kelly handles the press conferences and questions.

What about Bulldog injuries? Please let me know if you a) get access to the weekly presser at Butts-Mehre and 2) get a straight answer out of Claude Melton/Kirby Smart. Here’s what the AJC has patched together. Zion Logue appeared to go out with an injury Saturday, and there were glimpses of AD Mitchell. Most of the others are things known. And that is good news.

The players are also acutely aware that Georgia’s record in the SEC Championship Game is less than desired.

No one who is a fan of actual college football (i.e. SEC football) likes a noon kickoff. There are some advantages though. Georgia finished the regular season earlier than most, and every hour of rest and recuperation is vital at this stage of the season. They can also scout out their opponent.

Branching out a bit: Can the SEC Freeze out Auburn’s next football hire? USA Today tried to answer the question. Spoiler: not the most thoroughly researched hypothesis I’ve ever seen. The recently oft-uttered phrases “not buying” and “selling” when relating to a football coach at a multiple national championship SEC program is telling all of itself.

Feel free to post what you know, what you think you know, what you heard, and even what you think you heard about Georgia’s chances to snag another SEC crown in the comments below. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!