The Photo Finish: Jacket Stompin’ Edition

Welcome to the Photo Finish, in which we celebrate a small portion of the high quality professional photos snapped by hard-working photojournalists every time the Georgia Bulldogs take the field. Enjoy!
Plenty of appreciation in the stands for the Mailman on his final afternoon on the Sanford Stadium turf.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Jamon Dumas-Johnson had five tackles on the day, including this one one on the Jackets’ Dontae Smith.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Stet the Jet once again got the job done with his legs, totaling 21 yards on the ground including a 16 yard scamper to set up a touchdown.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Darnell Washington doesn’t have a jersey number. He has a VIN number.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
I’m not saying anything. There’s really not much to say here.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
This is the utterly pointless touchdown that will give Georgia Tech fans solace for the next eight months. Also perhaps the only true bust Javon Bullard had all day, which augers well for the future.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
This is the utterly pointless touchdown that will give Georgia Tech fans solace for the next eight months. Also perhaps the only true bust Javon Bullard had all day, which augurs well for the future.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Oopsy.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The real star of Saturday’s show, trying to figure out whether he can call a penalty on Todd Hartley for sending Darnell Washington out on the field without updated commercial vehicle plates.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ladd McConkey: gentleman, scholar, phantasm.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
“Playing football, #19 offense, 15 yards. Result of the play is an eleventh down.”
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
This remake of the Sandra Bullock movie Bird Box is sort of different, but better than the original.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Really excited to see what a healthy Kendall Milton can do for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
I don’t know if Warren Ericson will ever be the Governor, but he’s holding the Governor’s Cup, which is more than anyone who ever played football at Georgia Tech for Geoff Collins can say.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Never let them forget Andrew. Never let them forget.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Go ‘Dawgs!!!
Loading comments...