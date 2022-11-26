MVDs: Georgia Tech Edition

You don’t wrap up a second consecutive 12-0 regular season by plastering your instate rival without a total team effort. But even then, swatting the local insects all the way back to Atlanta took standout efforts from a handful of intrepid Athenians. These Dang Good ‘Dawgs are your MVDs, the most valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 37-14 victory over Georgia Tech.

Offense: Kenny McIntosh. Once again this week the UGA offense ran through KMac, who led the team in both rushing yards (86 on 12 carries) and receiving (96 yards on 2 catches). We’ve all known for awhile that he’s a supremely versatile player. But he’s now played the best football of his Bulldog career when the team has needed him most. I for one can’t wait to see what Todd Monken can do in the postseason with a confident McIntosh.

Defense: Smael Mondon. Once again the sophomore linebacker led the team in tackles and had a couple of big stops behind the line. I considered going with Jamon Dumas-Johnson here, due to the fumble he forced in the third quarter. But suffice it to say I remain thrilled at the thought of having both of those guys back in 2023.

Special Teams: Jack Podlesny. I really want to go with someone else in this spot but Podlesny remains so unbelievably reliable I just can’t. Hot Pod was 3 of 3 on field goals, 4 of 4 on extra points, and predictably reliable on kickoffs. It’s tempting to take him for granted, but as someone who’s watched other college kickers struggle this year under a good bit less pressure, I can’t do it. Podlesny is 18 of 18 on field goals inside 40 yards and 20 of 21 from inside 50. He’s also hit 160 of 161 extra points across his career. I beg of you, go watch any evening of college football that doesn’t involve the senior from St. Simon’s and you'll come away counting your lucky stars for him.

As always feel free to drop your selections in the comments.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!