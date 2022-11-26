 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

First Quarter Open Thread: Your Pocket Protector Can’t Protect You Now.

By macondawg
/ new
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Senior Day. It’s Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. It’s a chance to cap a second straight undefeated regular season.

It’s Saturday in Athens!

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...