Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

We’ve reached the final day of the regular season and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are travelling to face your #1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in another edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. For the record, anyone who has met my Tech fan in-laws knows that describing things as “clean” is a bit of of a stretch. I’ll be keeping things low key today (and that works on a couple of levels that I’ll let you think on). I’m hoping today will be a straight ahead, get a 3 score lead early and coast sort of affair, but with any rivalry game you just never know what strange things might unfold. That said, I can’t find it within myself to worry too much... It’s like when I used to get into fights with my brother - there was always a chance it was going to get ugly, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Before we kick things off, let’s take a moment to musically reflect on how things must feel for our lesser brethren living in such a sizable shadow:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

First up, we have our final game trailer of the regular season:

Today’s captains are a fitting group for Senior Day. Time for one more home delivery, Mailman.

Looking ahead to next weekend’s SEC Championship Game, the early line for UGA against LSU has been released and there seems to be quite a bit of confidence in the Dawgs. I’ll pick the Dawgs to win... not sure about that cover though.

Here’s a recap of the “Celebration of Life Service” held for Coach Vince Dooley last night at Stegeman Coliseum. We can all only hope to have such a positive impact on so many and to be spoken about so reverently when we are gone.

Finally, in recruiting news, 2023 4-Star WR Anthony Evans flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia on Friday. Evans is the 4th WR commitment of 2023 cycle.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know your feelings about the rivalry, any last minute thoughts on today’s matchup, and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!