Thanksgiving Night Open Thread Is Egging Things On

Assuming you are not in a food coma, it’s time for the Egg Bowl shortly, a game in which nothing of consequence that’s out of order happens, there’s nothing interesting involving either coach of the teams. Yes, we’re very very sarcastic.

Personally, the Lane Kiffin interviews, win, lose or overtime loss will be gold. And that’s not even mentioning whatever the heck Mike Leach will say.

If Auburn really wants to go an attention-grabbing rout, the Ole Miss post-game will be a WWE-like interruption with Bo Jackson and Cam Newton grabbing the microphone and announcing on live TV that Kiffin is the head coach that school located just outside Opelika.

Go Dawgs!