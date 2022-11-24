Counting Our Bulldog Blessings: A ‘Dawg Gone Long List Of Things To Be Thankful For

Happy Thanksgiving everybody!

We here at Dawg Sports hope that you’re preparing to tuck into a turkey, demolish some cornbread dressing, and savage that sweet potato pie. But if you need a break from Uncle Marty talking about his gout or Aunt Patty showing you the pictures of her cats, we’ll be open all day in this, our Thanksgiving thread.

This will also double as the watch thread for the day’s and evening’s sports action, including tonight’s always bat crap crazy Egg Bowl.

I’m thankful for a lot of things on this day of gratitude. I’m thankful that I’m not counting on Brent Key to get my favorite college football team bowl eligible. I’m thankful that I’m not a Tennessee fan fighting with the reservations desk to get my money back on that hotel room out in Inglewood that I booked before the Georgia game.

I’m thankful for barbecue places with pictures of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings on the wall. And for wheel routes, except when they work against the ‘Dawgs. I’m thankful that Billy Napier isn’t having the kind of year that Sonny Dykes is, and that Sonny Dykes isn’t having the kind of year that Billy Napier is. I’m thankful for Steve Spurrier’s wiseassery, even if it’s hard to admit it.

I’m thankful for Meat Cleaver Weaver and Freddie Lane. And for Ronald Bailey and Selma Calloway. I’m thankful that Stetson came back, that Brock came all the way from California, and that Kirby came home to Mama and made it all possible.

I’m thankful for a lazy summer afternoon nap during a Braves game where you wake up right when things start to get exciting. And for a cool fall morning where the light filters just right through the trees.

I’m thankful for night games in Athens, tailgates in Baton Rouge, the Daves, the Rose Bowl, and the whole crazy business of college football. It’s a mess, it’s always been a mess, but the suits haven’t totally screwed it up yet and that gives me hope.

I’m thankful for the crack staff here at Dawg Sports, who keep things running when I’m running in a million directions, and whose wit and wisdom continues to make this my favorite place to talk about the ‘Dawgs.

And I am supremely thankful for you, the readers and commenters, whether you’ve been here for 15 minutes or the entire 16 year run of the site. And for the chance to have shared a national championship season with you, and for the realistic hope that it won’t be the last one.

From me to you, with deepest sincerity, I say happy Thanksgiving, Bulldog Nation.