Rivalry Week is here! It’s time to spend Thursday stuffing your face, Friday nurturing your brand new food baby, and Saturday basking in the raw, beautiful hatred that only this week can bring. Some of these games are going to be more competitive than others, but we’re almost guaranteed to see some strange things occur. It’s a glorious time to be alive.

Let’s see what we have on tap...

Your Week 13 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

THURSDAY

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

As always, absolutely anything can happen in the Egg Bowl. And for that reason alone, this is must see TV.

FRIDAY

Baylor Bears @ #24 Texas Longhorns, 12:00 p.m. - ESPN

#19 Tulane Green Wave @ #21 Cincinnati Bearcats, 12:00 p.m. - ABC

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

NC State Wolfpack @ #18 North Carolina Tar Heels, 3:30 p.m. - ABC

Florida Gators @ #16 Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

The ability to do Black Friday shopping online and watch an entire day of quality football in the background? That is one of the many things I am thankful for.

SATURDAY NOON

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs, 12:00 p.m. - ESPN

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate may be a shadow of what it once was (and honestly, that’s just fine by me — I like watching insects squirm before their corpses rot in the sun), but a rivalry is a rivalry. The good news is, you’ll likely have plenty of opportunities to check in on the Michigan/Ohio State game.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Auburn Tigers @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

The ranked matchup between Oregon and Oregon State may turn out to be the better game. But I’m never ever going to turn down an Iron Bowl between a somewhat wounded Bama and an Auburn squad with nothing to lose.

SATURDAY EVENING

#13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ #5 USC Trojans, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Among a bevy of interesting choices, I’m going to have to go with the Irish and the Trojans for both potential playoff implication and nostalgia reasons. Plus, who knows when they’ll both still be relevant this late in the season again?

SATURDAY LATE

#12 Washington Huskies @ Washington State Cougars, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Late night Apple Cup? Yes, please!

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy your Thanksgiving and a fantastic long weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!