Around the SEC “Storms” The Field

As we prepare for some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, let’s take a look around the SEC to see who is making headlines:
- Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been lost for the season with a torn ACL. This is such an unfortunate end to an amazing season, and we hope Hooker has a quick and complete recovery and still gets drafted where he deserves.
- Reports are coming out that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could be on the move to Auburn, though Kiffin has denied these reports. The first Saban/Kiffin Iron Bowl will be amazing if it indeed happens.
- Vanderbilt “stormed” the field in the most Vandy fashion after the Commodores defeated Florida at home for the first time since 1988. They were still fined $250,000 despite the orderly conduct. No word on if they will crowdsource funding for this fine like their in-state rivals.
- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension until 2031. He will see his salary increased to $8.6 million per season.
Beat Tech. Go Dawgs!!!
