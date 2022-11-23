Around the SEC “Storms” The Field

As we prepare for some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, let’s take a look around the SEC to see who is making headlines:

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been lost for the season with a torn ACL. This is such an unfortunate end to an amazing season, and we hope Hooker has a quick and complete recovery and still gets drafted where he deserves.

Reports are coming out that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could be on the move to Auburn, though Kiffin has denied these reports. The first Saban/Kiffin Iron Bowl will be amazing if it indeed happens.

Vanderbilt “stormed” the field in the most Vandy fashion after the Commodores defeated Florida at home for the first time since 1988. They were still fined $250,000 despite the orderly conduct. No word on if they will crowdsource funding for this fine like their in-state rivals.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension until 2031. He will see his salary increased to $8.6 million per season.

Beat Tech. Go Dawgs!!!