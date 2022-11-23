NFL Dawgs Update

A

Another week of the NFL is in the books. Here’s the top standouts among the NFL Dawgs.

James Cook rushed for a career-high 86 yards in Buffalo’s 31-23 win against Cleveland in a game moved to Detroit due to excessive snowfall. Nick Chubb rushed for 19 yards and had 48 receiving yards for the Browns.

James Cook vs Browns:



• 11 carries

• 86 yards (career-high)



The Bills rookie RB put his potential on display today pic.twitter.com/U2Qgwziyp8 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 20, 2022

Speaking of Detroit, D’ndre Swift had a touchdown in the Lions 31-18 win against the Giants, who got 20 receiving yards from Lawrence Cager, three tackles, and one for a loss from Tae Crowder with Andrew Thomas starting every offensive snap at left tackle.

Seven tackles from Roquan Smith and two from Justin Houston helped Baltimore beat Carolina 13-3. Nick Moore also snapped on seven punts, two field goals and an extra point for the Ravens.

The Cardinals 38-10 loss to the NIners saw AJ Green catch five passes for 50 yards and Jonathan Ledbetter register three tackles.

Monty Rice’s three tackles helped the Titans take down the Packers 27-17 despite 11 tackles and a sack from Quay Walker.

The Falcons 27-24 win against the Bears was aided by Lorenzo Carter’s five tackles and a sack.

Four catches for 83 yards by George Pickens, who also had an interesting non-football moment during the game, paced the Steelers in a 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

The Chargers heartbreaking loss to the Cheifs included Jamree Salyer starting every offensive play.

In the Rams’ 27-20 loss to the Saints, Leonard Floyd and Derion Kendrick had five and two tackles and Matthew Stafford threw for 159 yards before leaving the game with a concussion.