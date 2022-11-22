College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still Top Dawg, LSU Rises to No. 5, Vols Tumble to No. 10

This Week’s CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. UNC

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

Georgia Overview

Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6 to cap an undefeated SEC regular season for the second straight week. The Dawgs didn’t look as sharp as they have in other games, which you could attribute to the biting cold and swirling wind.

Georgia remained at No. 1 in the CFP Rankings. The Dawgs host Georgia Tech in the regular season finale on Saturday.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#19 Tulane at #24 Cincinnati

#3 Michigan at #2 Ohio State

#9 Oregon at #21 Oregon State

#15 Notre Dame at #6 USC

Upset Alert

For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.

Oregon State is a 3-point underdog at home to Oregon in the Civil War. Part of this is due to the uncertainty regarding Bo Nix’s health but give me the Beavers at home to win outright.

GO DAWGS!!!