College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still Top Dawg, LSU Rises to No. 5, Vols Tumble to No. 10

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. UNC
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville
Georgia Overview
Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6 to cap an undefeated SEC regular season for the second straight week. The Dawgs didn’t look as sharp as they have in other games, which you could attribute to the biting cold and swirling wind.
Georgia remained at No. 1 in the CFP Rankings. The Dawgs host Georgia Tech in the regular season finale on Saturday.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#19 Tulane at #24 Cincinnati
#3 Michigan at #2 Ohio State
#9 Oregon at #21 Oregon State
#15 Notre Dame at #6 USC
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
Oregon State is a 3-point underdog at home to Oregon in the Civil War. Part of this is due to the uncertainty regarding Bo Nix’s health but give me the Beavers at home to win outright.
GO DAWGS!!!
