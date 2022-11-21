Monday ‘Dawg Bites Is Beating The Rush

You know what time it is. pic.twitter.com/aajXGTi6dr — National Football Parody Account Champs (@dawgsports) November 20, 2022

It’s a holiday week and you probably have things to do before closing up shop for Turkey Day. So I won’t belabor things.

Let me explain. No, there is no time, let me sum up: your Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready to play a Georgia Tech team that just beat a ranked ACC opponent under an interim coach and could (on paper) attain bowl eligibility with a win this weekend over the ‘Dawgs.

The Red and Black opened up as a 33 to 35.5 point favorite over the Yellow Jackets, which seems a little high for me. I don’t expect Kirby Smart and Todd Monken to open up the playbook in this one if they can help it, and I also expect Brent Key’s Jackets to throw everything they have at the Athenians, in no small part because showing he can compete with UGA is Key’s best potential argument for the permanent job. Feels more like a 41-13 game to me.

For their part the Tech partisans over at From the Rumble Seat seem genuinely split on how to respond to their team mounting a second half comeback to take down a top ten North Carolina squad. North Carolina has looked super-shaky all season (remember that time they gave up 61 points to App State?) but let’s let the Techies enjoy this fleeting moment of hope. It’s more fun that way.

Back in the land of the undefeated, Kirby Smart defended the decision to go for it on 4th and goal from the 1 to start the fourth quarter against Kentucky. Kendall Milton was stopped short, Will Levis led Kentucky on a 99 yard touchdown drive, and that’s likely the only reason we’re talking about any of this.

As Kirby notes, and as we should all be aware of by now, he’s going to default to being physical if given the choice. And he was not going to ask Todd Monken to pull out anything spicy from the playbook in that situation. Looking back, it’s pretty obvious that Kentucky knew that, and was all-in to shoot the A and B gaps. I can’t say the result would be different with the injured Tate Ratledge at right guard. But I’m also not convinced Georgia would call the same play or have the same result in the same situation if it comes to it.

Finally, take a few moments today to enjoy this classic from the Dawg Sports archive. Like Crocodile Dundee 2 and Ocean’s Thirteen, I think it mostly holds up. Until later . . .

Go ‘Dawgs!!!