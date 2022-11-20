The Winning Smart Victory Post: The Perfection Edition

What if. I spend way too much time these days on those two little words. What if our Dawgs had been able to convert one (or both!) of those 4th and 1 plays. What if we had sacked Levis more often. And what if Podunk were still writing this post….

Today is her birthday. She would have been 50 today. Would we be together? Would she have come here to celebrate? Would I have gone to Oklahoma to celebrate with her? Would she have opted to go on vacation with Mr. Podunk? We’ll never know now. (Spoiler alert: I would have joined her wherever she wanted to be to celebrate). I do know we would have watched the game together – whether we were together in person or together on the phone, we would have commiserated about the Dawgs struggles, celebrated their victory, all of that.

As people voiced their frustrations on the in game threads, she would have gently reminded them that we are all Dawg fans, that we are enjoying an unprecedented era of dominance and that the players are, by and large, 18 to 22 year old young men, prone to the folly that people of such ages evince.

In the end, she would have rejoiced in the win, and looked forward to a week of Clean Old Fashioned Hate (which takes on a special flair when you realize my daughter graduated from the North Avenue Trade School). I know she would be absolutely tickled that said daughter will be joining me in the stands next Saturday.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 92nd game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 77-15 record and a 0.8370 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-seventh win overall over the Bluegrass Felines.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 92nd game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Ole Miss in the fifth game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 63-25-4 and 0.7065 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 73-19 (0.7912) after a win over Hawaii in the bowl game of the 2007 season.

Ninety-two games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 14 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!