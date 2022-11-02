Well, it’s that time of year again. Time for things to start sorting themselves out. The prediction game can be fun, of course, but every season there comes a point where things really begin to narrow. The talking heads can throw out scenarios about 6 undefeated teams or 3 SEC teams making the playoff, but we all know it won’t come to that. Even in college football’s wildest seasons, things typically have a way of settling themselves. And often at this time of season we’re treated to really finding out who is overrated and who is underrated. And sometimes things happen because the oblong ball bounces funny... and you end up with #1 Tennessee.

It’s under those circumstances that we find ourselves this weekend. Fresh off that #1 ranking in the initial college football playoff standings, the hillpeople will be greasing themselves up to squeeze out of outhouses all over Knoxville and venture south. What happens next is anyone’s guess... but I know the next several weeks are sure to clarify the postseason outlook for anyone still entertaining notions of making the playoff.

So, that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming our way...

Your Week 10 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

Take your pick between directional Midwest teams.

THURSDAY

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 7:30 - ESPN

Finally a Battle of the Carolinas that I can get behind! And with the Mountaineers locked in a battle with the Chanticleers and James Madison for control of their half of the Sun Belt, this is quality Thursday night programming.

FRIDAY

UMASS Minutemen @ UCONN Huskies, 7:00 p.m. - CBSSN

In the sleepy west, of the woody east, is a valley full, full o’ pioneer... - Black Francis, U-MASS

Sure there are better games, but why not join me for this absolute debacle? You’re unlikely to see worse football all season. And remember...

IT’S EDUUUUUCAAAAAAAATIOOOOOOONAAAAAAALLLL!

SATURDAY NOON

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats, 12:00 p.m. - ABC

Ahh, yes. Come watch CJ Stroud pile up meaningless stats against another pathetic BIG 10 also-ran.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#1 Tennessee Volunteers at #3 Georgia Bulldogs, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

I remember what it was like to be constantly “building the program” and then finally getting that big win. First a top 5 ranking and then eventually a #1. And I remember thinking this is it. We’re here. People saying we were overrated and just knowing they must be wrong. And then I remember getting mowed down by a machine built explicitly for killing dreams and winning football games — our bodies burning in a festering heap afterwards.

I’m not saying this in reference to anything. Not anything at all. I’m just saying I remember it. Anyway, Tennessee is coming to town, so hide your mustard bottles.

SATURDAY EVENING

#6 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 LSU Tigers, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

There are gonna be a lot of very, very drunk cajuns in Red Stick on Saturday Night and Alabama hasn’t exactly looked unshakeable on multiple occasions this season. This is not a good combination for the Tide. And yet, Brian Kelly is the Head Coach for the Tigers and so logic dictates that I take Bama.

SATURDAY LATE

Cal Golden Bears @ #9 USC Trojans, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

#12 UCLA Bruins @ Arizona State Sun Devils, 10:30 p.m. - FS1

Ain’t no party like a west coast party cause a west coast party don’t ultimately have any impact on the end of season playoff rankings!!!

That’s all for now, folks. Get ready for a big weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!